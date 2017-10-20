Philly shelter cats get a second chance as mice hunters

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gary wasn't used to being around people. He didn't like being touched or even looked at. If anyone came too close, he'd lash out.



He was perfect for the job. Because at the Working Cats program, no manners is no problem.

Philadelphia's Animal Care and Control Team established the program about four years ago to place unadoptable cats — the biters and the skittish, the swatters and the ones that won't use a litter box — into jobs as mousers at barns or stables.