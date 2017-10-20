Animals Cats
CORRECTION Mean Cats At Work Matt Rourke/AP

In this Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 photo, Gary, a cat adopted through Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia (ACCT) working cat adoption program, walks on the retail floor at his new home at the Bella Vista Beer Distributors in Philadelphia. The program places cats who have behavioral challenges with non-traditional homes such as factories and stores and their presence have helped control the rodent population on a property.

October 20, 2017

Philly shelter cats get a second chance as mice hunters

Animals Cats Philadelphia Mice Associated Press
By Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gary wasn't used to being around people. He didn't like being touched or even looked at. If anyone came too close, he'd lash out.

He was perfect for the job. Because at the Working Cats program, no manners is no problem.

Philadelphia's Animal Care and Control Team established the program about four years ago to place unadoptable cats — the biters and the skittish, the swatters and the ones that won't use a litter box — into jobs as mousers at barns or stables.

RELATED: In Philly, he wages war on a never-ending tide of rats

The shelter recently expanded the program to move cats that were less-than-ideal pets into urban jobs at places like factories and warehouses as a sort of green pest control. The animals are microchipped, vaccinated and free of charge.

"Part of the reason cats became domesticated was to get rid of the rodent population," said Ame Dorminy, ACCT's spokeswoman. "We took advantage of their natural propensity to hunt and made an official program out of it."

Cats identified as good matches for the program are kept in a separate aisle at the shelter in a row called TTA, time to adjust. On a recent visit, a low growl could be heard from a cage housing a male named Spike, whose intake sheet listed his qualifications: hissing, swatting, spitting, can't be picked up. A few doors down, Prince was standoffish at the rear of his cage.

Just because cats don't want to be petted or snuggle on a lap doesn't mean they can't have good lives, Dorminy said.

"A lot of these cats feel more comfortable when they can be themselves and use natural behaviors," she said. "Then they're more open to human interaction because they feel more confident."

At Bella Vista Beer Distributors, mice were gnawing on bags of chips overnight, leaving a mess and forcing staffers to throw out about 15 bags a day, owner Jordan Fetfatzes said.

They tried exterminators, but nothing worked. An employee found ACCT's program online, and Fetfatzes eventually decided on Gary, a white male with one blue eye and one green that had "behavioral issues." Gary wasn't accustomed to people and would hiss from the crate. At first, Gary would stay in the office and would only go into the warehouse after hours.

As the weeks passed, he warmed up to workers and customers, and has transformed into a sweet, playful mascot with free rein of the store.

"My only complaint is sometimes he gets in the way of a transaction," said Fetfatzes, who describes himself as a "dog guy" who's turned in to a cat lover thanks to Gary.

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

102017RasulDouglas

A look at the Eagles' 2017 draft picks' progression through six games

Advice

Glenside Fire Station

Ask Hickey: What's the deal with the swastika on a suburban firehouse?

Food & Drink

Vetri Cucina

Website says Pennsylvania's best Italian restaurant is in Philly, of course

Food & Drink

Mulled wine/holiday drinks

Wine garden opens at King of Prussia Mall

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1149 & up -- 6-Night Ireland Trip incl. Tours & Breakfast

 *
Limited - Almalfi Coast in Italy

$1137 & up -- Rome, Sorrento & Amalfi Coast Getaway w/Air

 *
Limited - London

$2319 & up -- London Business Class Flights + Car Rental
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.