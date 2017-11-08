Three examples of Holocaust humor that actually worked?

Add me to the list of people who were offended by Larry David's “Saturday Night Live” routine that ended with him riffing on what his romantic life might have been like had he been a prisoner in a Nazi concentration camp during World War II.



But before you lace up your conclusion-jumping shoes, let me clarify: To paraphrase Jerry Seinfeld on “Seinfeld,” I'm offended not by the material but because the material just wasn’t funny.

Watching David lurch through his what-iffing, I got the impression it wasn't so much he thought the routine was hilarious (hard to believe someone as funny as he would think that), but that he decided to play the agent provocateur and stick a thumb in society's collective eye with the limp routine about picking up women in a death camp.

But David's epic “SNL” fail begs the larger question, can the Holocaust ever be a legitimate source of laughter? In my opinion: Yes.

Before we go any further, I fully understand and respect that to countless people around the world, the enslavement and annihilation of millions of innocent men, women and children can never, under any circumstances, be grist for the comedy mill. But there are others to whom no subject is off-limits as long as the joke is smart and genuinely funny. In the PBS documentary, “The Last Laugh,” which examined edgy and taboo comedy, standup veteran Judy Gold noted that a Holocaust joke is “is all about the funny. It’s got to be funny. You can’t tell a crappy joke about the biggest tragedy in the world.”

As such, I have scanned my mental hard drive and conjured three examples of Holocaust-based comedy that, despite the ostensible poor taste, are actually funny. Yes, it’s an infinitesimal sampling, but one that nonetheless suggests it's incredibly difficult, but not impossible, to get a laugh from what is arguably the most horrific act ever perpetrated by man upon man. Again, I know many of you will find nothing funny in the following. I get it, and hope you can accept it in the spirit in which it is offered, and know it is not my intention to offend anyone, but simply to make a point.

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

David himself was responsible for a brilliant Holocaust punchline, although it’s not from the highly cited (and overrated) episode wherein his character introduces a Holocaust survivor to a “Survivor” cast member. Instead, it’s a 2002 installment in which Larry champions the hiring of a chef—afflicted with Tourette Syndrome, no less--for the new restaurant he’s invested in because he thinks the numbers on the immigrant cook’s arm are remnants of his time in a concentration camp. That they are not leads to a ridiculous—and thoroughly crazy—ending.

‘Family Guy’ special

On Thanksgiving Sunday 2009, Fox aired a “Family Guy” episode which had series creator Seth McFarlane hosting a mostly live-action program. In the most memorable segment, McFarlane enlists co-star Alex Borstein (who voices Lois Griffin) in a rendition of “Edleweiss” from “The Sound of Music.”

The tune begins with McFarlane crooning his lines, but instead of coming in on cue, Borstein protests, insisting she can’t sing a song that glorifies the German Fatherland (of which Austria was a part under the Nazis) because of the Holocaust.

McFarlane’s reply—in which he finds a “silver lining” for her is comic gold that propels the bit to its hilarious conclusion.

“Family Guy” “Edelweiss” bit:





Anthony Jeselnik ‘Holocaust Denier’

Jeselnik, of course, is the stand-up comic whose stock-in-trade is joking about everything—and I do mean everything, including rape, dead children and 9/11—society insists is not funny under any circumstances.

In this routine, which targets the irrational, hateful dogma of anti-Semites, Jeselnik admits that his mother never believed the Holocaust happened and explains how he and his family held an intervention to make her see the error of her ways. He adds that it worked, and now, not only does she acknowledge the Holocaust as historical fact, she can’t believe “it only happened once.”

David’s pathetic attempt to wring laughs from the Holocaust—and my ability to conjure but three good examples--illustrates just how difficult it is to do successfully. But here’s hoping the backlash doesn’t keep others from trying.

Chuck Darrow is a veteran entertainment columnist and critic. Listen to “That’s Show Biz with Chuck Darrow” 3 p.m. Tuesdays on WWDB-AM (860), WWDBAM.com, iTunes, IHeartRadio, and TuneInRadio.

