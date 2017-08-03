Time to hit the shore? Storms to make way for dry weekend

Count on a sunny weekend ahead. Seriously.

Friday should be a clear one, too, save nighttime storms that could roll in before midnight and persist in the region until Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

But skies are set to clear up in the morning, giving way to dry weather and pleasant temperatures Saturday and Sunday.

Bet on a high of 91 in the Philadelphia area on Friday, but the mercury shouldn't exceed the mid-80s over the weekend. Lows should hover around 70 on Friday and the mid-60s on Saturday and Sunday.

Forecasters do call for a chance of storms Monday and Tuesday next week before skies clear up again Wednesday. Expect temperatures to stay in the low- to mid-80s throughout the week.

Weekend forecasts for the city, shore and Poconos are listed below, according to the NWS:

PHILADELPHIA

Friday: Count on mostly sunny skies with a high near 91.

Friday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to move in between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Showers are likely after that. The low is expected at 70.

Saturday: Showers and storms in the morning should give way to sunny skies later in the day. Expect a high near 83.

Saturday Night: Look for a mostly clear night with a low of 64.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies are in store with a high near 84.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers could pop up after 2 a.m. A low of 67 is expected.

JERSEY SHORE

Friday: It'll be mostly sunny with a high near 79.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies give way for scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3 a.m. A low of 70 is expected.

Saturday: Showers and storms are likely before giving way to (mostly) sunny skies later on. Count on a high near 83.

Saturday night: Mostly clear skies are expected with a low near 64.

Sunday: Count on a lot of sun and a high near 81.

Sunday Night: Expect partly cloudy skies and a low around 69.

POCONOS

Friday: Showers and storms are possible after 2 p.m. with a high near 82.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after midnight. Count on a low around 64.

Saturday: Showers could fall before 2 p.m. But count on some sun later on and a high near 74.

Saturday Night: For those of you headed to the mountains this weekend, bring a sweater. It'll be clear on this night, but lows should hit 55.

Sunday: It'll be dry, sunny and mild with a high near 74.

Sunday night: Showers could roll in at some point during the night. A low near 58 is expected.