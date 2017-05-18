One Times Square pedestrian dead, more injured when car drives into crowd

May 18, 2017
NEW YORK — A car traveling through Times Square drove into a crowd of pedestrians, killing one person and injuring at least a dozen more, according to reports.
CBS News is reporting that New York City police do not believe the incident has any connection to terrorism. Watch CBS News' live coverage here.
BREAKING: 1 dead, at least 20 injured after car jumps onto sidewalk in Times Square, NYPD reports https://t.co/B7NKuUMEnd pic.twitter.com/DzcXKKwZ7c— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2017
This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.