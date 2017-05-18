Top News World News
Times Square Crash Mary Altaffer/AP

A car rests on a security barrier in New York's Times Square after driving through a crowd of pedestrians, injuring at least a dozen people, Thursday, May 18, 2017.

May 18, 2017

One Times Square pedestrian dead, more injured when car drives into crowd

NYPD says incident has not connection to terrorism, according to reports

By Associated Press
By Associated Press

NEW YORK — A car traveling through Times Square drove into a crowd of pedestrians, killing one person and injuring at least a dozen more, according to reports.

CBS News is reporting that New York City police do not believe the incident has any connection to terrorism. Watch CBS News' live coverage here.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

