Tina Fey doles out free cheese fries as Las Vegas fund marks 'Mean Girls' day

If you didn't know anything about October 3 being "Mean Girls" day, first of all, congratulations.

But the occasion to commemorate one of the world's greatest teen comedies — an evergreen morality tale on shallowness — is serving an excellent purpose in 2017.

Why is this date "Mean Girls" day? Because duh, it's the day Cady/Lindsay Lohan's crush asked her what day it is (it was Oct. 3). That's it, really.

Cast members of the 2004 flick, whose musical adaptation premieres Oct. 31 in Washington, D.C., joined together Tuesday to launch a GoFundMe campaign for the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the National Compassion Fund, which has previously supported victims from the Pulse nightclub shooting and the Aurora movie theater attack in Colorado. In this case, all of the funds collected in the "Mean Girls" campaign will go to families impacted by Sunday night's tragedy in Las Vegas.

As for Tina Fey, the genius behind "Mean Girls," she was busy in New York City promoting the Broadway premiere of the musical next spring. Tickets went on sale Tuesday morning and Fey, honoring Regina George (Rachel McAdams), was giving out free cheese fries in Times Square.

Whatever, just donate $3 to the fundraiser if you're a superfan or a kind heart.