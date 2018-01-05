Tolls increasing on Pennsylvania Turnpike

Drivers should be aware of increased prices on the Pennsylvania Turnpike going into effect this weekend.

There will be a six-percent increase for both cash and E-ZPass customers starting Sunday, Jan. 7. The hike is needed to pay for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission's funding and annual improvements, officials say.

“We recognize that motorists pay a premium to travel on our roadway,” said commission CEO Mark Compton.

“With that premium comes our commitment to maintaining and enhancing our 77-year-old system to provide a smoother, safer roadway for our customers during every season of the year and every hour of the day.”

The most basic tolls will increase from $1.23 to $1.30 for E-ZPass customers and from $1.95 to $2.10 for cash customers. For most tractor-trailer drivers, that increase will be from $10.17 to 10.78 for E-ZPass and from $14.45 to $15.35 for cash.

There are some exceptions. At the Delaware River Bridge westbound cashless tolling point in Bucks County, there will be no increase in 2018 for E-ZPass and Toll By Plate drivers.

At the Keyser Avenue and Clarks Summit exits on the Northeastern Extension in Lackawanna County, increases won't take effect until April because of a planned conversion to cashless tolling. The same goes for the Findlay Connector in Allegheny and Washington counties, as it is also going cashless.

If you're wondering how this will impact your commute, you can use the commission’s toll calculator. More information on the toll increases and why they're necessary can be found here.