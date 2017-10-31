Politics Media
People Tomi Lahren Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP, File

In this Aug. 29, 2017, file photo, conservative commentator Tomi Lahren attends Politicon in Pasadena, Calif. Fox News Channel has hired Lahren, who has hosted shows on The Blaze and One America News Network along with working for a political action committee supporting President Donald Trump. Lahren received a backlash after posting a picture of a U.S. flag-themed Halloween costume on Oct. 29, 2017.

October 31, 2017

Tomi Lahren's star spangled Halloween costume draws backlash

Politics Media United States Fox News Associated Press
By Associated Press

NEW YORK — Political commentator Tomi Lahren is getting some backlash for posting a photo of herself wearing a U.S. flag themed Halloween costume.

The Instagram photo shows Lahren wearing a star spangled cape-like garment as part of an outfit that included a red tutu, a flag themed fanny pack and a top bearing President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan.

Some accused the Fox News contributor of being disrespectful of the flag, including Trump administration critic Keith Olbermann, who claimed her costume was in violation of U.S. flag code.

Donald Trump, Jr. shot back with a picture of Olbermann draped in a flag on the cover of his new book.

Lahren countered that because her outfit wasn't made from a flag, there is no violation.

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

103017MychalKendricks

Eagles LB Mychal Kendricks is good again, with gifs and stuff

Opinion

10312017_Tigger_mailbox

They gave their daughter a cute mailbox – and ended up in a 3-year legal battle

Humor

Scott Bigos

VIDEO: 'Newscasters' once again interview partiers in Philly on Halloween

Eagles

103117EzekielElliott

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is suspended again, for now

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1149 & up -- 6-Night Ireland Trip incl. Tours & Breakfast

 *
Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Great Barrier Reef - Australia

$1999 & up -- Australia: Reef, Rock & City Experiences w/Air

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.