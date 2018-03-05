March 05, 2018

Toomey, Coons introduce bipartisan gun legislation

Legislation would require federal authorities to alert states about failed background checks

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Guns Politics
Stock_Carroll - Rifles Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Rifles.

Two local U.S. senators are sponsoring legislation related to background checks for firearm purchases in the wake of another deadly school shooting and an ensuing national conversation about gun violence.

Senators Pat Toomey, R-Pennsylvania, and Chris Coons, D-Delaware, held a press conference Monday in Philadelphia to announce their plan to introduce the NICS Denial Notification Act.

The legislation would require federal authorities to alert state law enforcement when someone attempts to buy a gun but fails a background check.

Under the law, state authorities would then decide whether to investigate, prosecute or simply "keep an eye" on those individuals, according to a press release from Toomey's office.

It would also require the Department of Justice to publish an annual report on the prosecutions of background check denial cases.

The same bill was introduced in the U.S. House this past November by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, including Pennsylvania Republicans Patrick Meehan and Ryan Costello.

According to WHYY's Dana DiFilippo, Toomey believes President Donald Trump will sign the bill into law if it gets enough support in the Senate.


Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Read more Guns Politics Philadelphia Pat Toomey Delaware Pennsylvania Chris Coons

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Insane Nick Foles (or other Eagles player) trade take tracker
021918NickFoles

Relationships

Bad neighbors: The smoking files
02282018_smoking_unsplash

The Arts

What are the origins of the 'LOVE' design?
Stock_Carroll - LOVE Sculpture

Food & Drink

Doughnuts, pizza and wine? Local winery highlighting unexpected pairings
Chaddsford Winery Sugar & Slice event

Environment

Cape Town water crisis reminds how Philly has been able to avoid its own drought disaster
Stock_Carroll - Delaware River

Sixers

Richaun Holmes deserves his chance to stick in the Sixers' rotation
022818-RichaunHolmes-USAToday

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs Palm Trees

$81 & up -- Mid-week Savings in a Winter Hot Spot: Greater Palm Springs
Limited - Riviera Maya Mexico

$493-$536 -- Riviera Maya: Intimate 5-Star All-Inclusive Stay

 *
Limited - Cancun Mexico

$294 -- All Inclusive Beachfront Cancun Resort for 2

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.