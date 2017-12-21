Here's the Top 10 Tweets of 2017

December 21, 2017
Hey there! Hopefully you have already enjoyed our collection of great Tweets from the calendar year that's about to come to an end.
Right here, we are moving onto the creme de la creme of Twitter posts from the past 365 days.
We surely missed some, as it's impossible to keep up with the Twitter's nonstop content churn. But these 10 (well, 11) upcoming posts capture the best of 2017 in at least one person's estimation.
Topics covered: Politics, millennials, humor, the Illuminati, gender and ironic parody.
The one that sits atop the list does so because it offers a vision of hope after a year that's been rather, shall we say, tense with everybody at everybody's else's throats on the regular.
With no further ado, the best of the best:
Honorable mention: When a foe claps back with wit and grace.
Bon voyage @BrianPHickey we're available to help other cities start 1st event. Also in market '18 location, tx for suggesting new hometown!— Diner en Blanc PHL (@DEBphl) July 21, 2017
10. Millennials kill everything so there must be repercussions
[shoving Millennials into the Centipede Pits] Millennials want weapons and ladders instead of a warrior's death in the Centipede Pits— a festive tzu for the rest of you (@suntzufuntzu) July 9, 2017
9. Oh SNAP
U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017
8. The power of brands
I was offered sex by a 25 year old woman in exchange that I’d advertise some sort of kitchen cleaner for her. Of course I said no because of my strong will power. Which is just as strong as Astonish. The super strong kitchen cleaner now available in scented lemon or vanilla— curtis (@cjw1098) November 8, 2017
7. Rough day at the office
In case y’all were wondering why I quit the carwash pic.twitter.com/mFMGpPiTPN— Casey 📨 (@fivefortysixx) October 25, 2017
6. When real life meshes with a fictional movie way too well
WHERE'S THE MONEY LEBOWSKI pic.twitter.com/MMBppIvzrd— Obergrupenführer Str (@StrBeans) October 8, 2017
5. Whoa
if the illuminati doesn't exist then explain this pic.twitter.com/BUey2pYHMY— Grey Jarvis (@grey_jarvis) March 4, 2017
4. Philly Twitter is the best Twitter of all
I'm a barista at the Starbucks at 3rd and Arch, and I'm the one who put Adam Schefter's venti lid on real loose this a.m. Go Eagles— Treb (@treblaw) April 27, 2017
3. 'Howdy. I'm Sheriff Hillary.'
I'm reading Hillary's book and it gives me a new appreciation of how hard she fought to win the election: pic.twitter.com/l7ISDSmuTf— Pixelated Ho Ho Hoat (@pixelatedboat) September 5, 2017
2. Facepalm
Focus group. This could have been avoided with 1 focus group (of women). pic.twitter.com/C76lv5ji33— Jillian David (@JillianDavid13) July 3, 2017
New Orleans is ready at all times pic.twitter.com/svpOiGBRX7— Chancellor Gumballs (@BunkiePerkins) February 17, 2017