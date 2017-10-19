Trail of Two Cities 5K runners race from one Shore point to another

New Jersey's Trail of Two Cities 5K will take place on Saturday, Nov. 4. Participants will run 3.1 miles between two Shore towns.

The course takes runners over the Ninth Street Bridge from Ocean City to Somers Point.

Transportation is provided to Ocean City from Somers Point before the race, and there will also be buses from Somers Point to Ocean City after the race.



Online registration is $25. Day-of, the price will be $30. There's also a discounted family rate. A family of four can register for $75.

Saturday, Nov. 4

8 a.m. | $25-$30 registration

10th and Haven streets, Ocean City, NJ