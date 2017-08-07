Health News Medical
Transgender Day Camp Jeff Chiu/AP

In this Tuesday, July 11, 2017 photo, a camper walks past a sign for an all gender bathroom at the Bay Area Rainbow Day Camp in El Cerrito, Calif. The camp caters to transgender and "gender fluid" children, aged 4-12, making it one of the only camps of its kind in the world open to preschoolers, experts say.

August 07, 2017

Transgender day camp among first to include 4-year-olds

Health News Medical United States Associated Press
By Jocelyn Gecker
Associated Press

EL CERRITO, Calif. — In some ways, California's Rainbow Day Camp is very conventional, with kids making friendship bracelets, playing basketball and singing songs. But in other ways, it's extraordinary unique.

The day camp in El Cerrito, in the San Francisco Bay Area, caters to transgender and "gender fluid' children, ages 4 to 12. Experts say it's one of the only camps of its kind in the world open to preschoolers.

Rainbow officials say the camp gives kids a safe, fun place to be themselves. The camp's enrollment has tripled since it opened in 2015, and plans are underway to open a branch next summer in Colorado.

Gender experts say Rainbow's rapid growth reflects what they're seeing in gender clinics around the country: an increasing number of kids coming out as transgender at young ages.

Jocelyn Gecker

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

080717_Daulton_AP1

Remembering Dutch: Reactions to Darren Daulton’s passing

Food and Drink

080617_Delfriscossteak

Busy Del Frisco's reveals plans for second location in Center City

History

01_ThenNow_Carroll.jpg

Travel 100 years into history and back with these then-and-now Philly photos

Business

121616_Amtrakacela

Lyft secures partnership with Amtrak for ‘door-to-door’ service

Escapes

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Havana Cuba

$539 & up -- 4-Day Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.