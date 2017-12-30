December 30, 2017

Transgender people cleared to join military, for now

By Associated Press
LGTBQ Military
05315_DOJ Stock/AP

U.S. Department of Justice building

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is putting its attempt to ban transgender military recruits on hold.

The decision means enlistment of transgender people can start Jan. 1.

But their future in the armed forces remains murky. The Justice Department isn't dropping its court fight to uphold its proposed ban on transgender enlistment. Instead it says it will wait for a Pentagon study on the issue in coming weeks before deciding what to do.

A federal appeals court recently refused the Trump administration's request to let the ban start Jan. 1. Other federal judges have also refused to side with the administration.

President Donald Trump said in July that the government would not allow transgender people to serve in the military, reversing Obama-era policy. So far he's unable to achieve that ban.


Associated Press

Read more LGTBQ Military United States Department of Justice Associated Press

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Source: Sidney Jones will be active on Sunday vs. Cowboys
123017SidneyJones

New Year's Day

Mummers Parade is still on for New Year's Day, organizers say
Carroll - Mummers Parade

Winter

Here are tips to prevent frozen pipes in this cold weather
Cracked_Pipe_Tuleya

Photography

2017: PhillyVoice's year in images
Carroll - 2017 Year in Review

Eagles

Mailbag: In order for the Eagles to have success in January, they must ...
122917FletcherCox

New Year's Eve

Where to view fireworks in New Jersey on New Year's Eve
Ocean City fireworks

Escapes

Limited - Belize Reefs, Beach and Jungle

$1069 & up -- Belize Reefs, Beach & Jungle 5-Nts w/Air & Car

 *
Limited - Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

$3999 & up -- Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

 *
Limited - Oahu and Kauai in Hawaii

$939 & up -- 6-Nt. Oahu & Kauai Package Trip w/Air & Hotels

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.