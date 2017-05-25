Odd News Courts
Horse Dropping Amish Aaron Mudd/Daily News via AP

In this photo taken Wednesday, May 24, 2017, members of the Amish community gather at the Logan County Justice Center in Russellville, KY, for a hearing. A trial date has been set for 13 members of the local Amish community who have been cited for violating a ordinance requiring horses to wear bags to catch their droppings.

May 25, 2017

Trial set for Amish community members over horse droppings

Odd News Courts United States Amish Horses Associated Press
By Daily News
Associated Press

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. — Members of an Amish community in Kentucky may take their cases to court after being cited for violating an ordinance requiring horses to wear bags to catch their droppings.

The Bowling Green Daily News reports 13 members of the Swartzentruber Amish sect in Auburn appeared in court Wednesday and were told their trials will begin Aug. 2 if they can't settle the cases before then. The defendants belong to a conservative sect that rejects motor vehicles and most modern technology and travel by horse-drawn buggies. They believe the bags violate their community's religious standards.

The city says the ordinance is meant to promote safety.

A total of 37 cases are pending against 13 people.

The judge set a pretrial conference for attorneys July 19.

Information from: Daily News

Daily News

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Greg Gianforte

Montana voters can save (or bodyslam) the country

Bad For You

Pepsi Fire

Bad For You - Pepsi Fire

Sixers

032317_Saric_AP

Sixers draft scenario du jour: Shipping Dario to Boston for top pick?

Drugs

fentanyl

How fentanyl is complicating the opioid crisis

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.