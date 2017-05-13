Troll Cakes, a business that will send online harassers their nasty comments in dessert form

Can't stop thinking about a mean comment someone left on your Facebook page? Well, revenge is sweet.

Kat Thek is the owner and founder of Troll Cakes, a New York City-based business that will hunt down online commenters and make them eat their words.

Thek is gaining a lot of attention for the business she started in her Brooklyn apartment just a few weeks ago. The idea started when she saw someone comment "Your Momma be so disappointed" on singer/actress Dolly Parton's Facebook page.

"I felt a little weird sending a mean cake to a grandma, but she said that to Dolly Parton!" Thek told CNN in a recent interview. "There's no way anyone is disappointed by Dolly Parton, especially her mother. Also, she's 71 years old. That's just crazy. So, I was like, 'That's going on a cake.'"

Thek told the news site that the cakes are primarily for people that the customers may know, but she will also try her hand at tracking down harassers' addresses herself.

Once a customer places an order, Troll Cakes will take the comment word for word, misspellings and all, and write the message on a chocolate chip brownie cake. The dessert will be boxed up and mailed to the person who made the comment with a copy of their original words attached.

Past cakes include messages like, "You Donkey Witch," or "ur mom is obese," according to Troll Cakes' gallery page.

The cakes cost $35 for customers who are able to supply an address, $60 for comments that will require some investigative work and $30 to send a cake with a tweet from President Donald Trump straight to the White House.

While the business may be based in New York, looks like Philadelphians can partake in the fun, too. Troll Cakes will ship anywhere in the U.S., according to its website.

Check out CNN's interview with Thek below or Troll Cakes' website here.



