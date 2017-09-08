Crashes Celebrities
Obit Montgomery Gentry Singer Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File

In this Jan. 17, 2013 file photo, Troy Gentry of the Country Music duo Montgomery Gentry performs on the Rebels On The Run Tour in Lancaster, Pa. Gentry, one half of the award-winning country music duo Montgomery Gentry, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in a helicopter crash, according to a statement from the bands website. He was 50. The group was supposed to perform Friday at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford, N.J.

September 08, 2017

Country singer Troy Gentry dies in New Jersey helicopter crash

Crashes Celebrities New Jersey Helicopters Country Music
By Associated Press

LUMBERTON, N.J. — The official website for Montgomery Gentry says Troy Gentry, half of the country duo, has died in a New Jersey helicopter crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter crashed into a wooded area Friday afternoon near the Flying W Airport in Medford.

The airport also houses a resort and was scheduled to host a concert by the country duo on Friday night. The airport announced the cancellation of the gig Friday afternoon.

The pilot of the helicopter also died.

Gentry was born April 5, 1967, in Lexington, Kentucky, where he met bandmate Eddie Montgomery and formed a group based off their last names.

The duo had success on the country charts, scoring five No. 1 hits. The band was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2009.

