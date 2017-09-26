Roger Stone: 'not one shred of evidence' of Russia collusion

WASHINGTON — Longtime Donald Trump associate Roger Stone says there is "not one shred of evidence" that he was involved with Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Stone defended himself in a lengthy statement released ahead of a closed-door appearance before the House intelligence committee Tuesday. He has also released a series of supporting documents, including direct messages he exchanged with Guccifer 2.0, the unnamed hacker who has taken credit for breaking into Democratic National Committee email servers.

Stone said in the prepared statement that there is one 'trick' that is not in his bag and that is treason.