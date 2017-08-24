Social Media Donald Trump
APTOPIX Trump Alex Brandon/AP

President Donald Trump reacts before speaking at a rally at the Phoenix Convention Center, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Phoenix.

August 24, 2017

Trump confuses 't-o' and 't-o-o' during Thursday tweet storm

Social Media Donald Trump United States Associated Press
By Darlene Superville
Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Should President Donald Trump thumb through a dictionary before putting his thumbs to work on tweets?

Trump confused "to" and "too" during a series of tweets Thursday morning, getting it right after two tries. He also replaced "their" with the correct "there" in the same two-part tweet.

Over the weekend, Trump was tripped up by "heel" when he meant to write "heal" in comments about dueling rallies in Boston.

And, of course, there's Trump's famous "covfefe" tweet, sent in late May.

In a succession of posts Thursday about his tone in three speeches this week, Trump twice said "T-o bad the Dems have no one who can change tunes!" before changing to the correct "Too bad the Dems have no one who can change tunes!" In the first part of the two-part tweet, Trump used "their" before correcting to "there."

Trump's presidential misspelling on Twitter dates to his first full day in office, when he described himself as "honered" to serve as the 45th president.

The New Yorker and former businessman isn't the first American politician to take bad spelling public.

A whopper occurred in 1992 when Vice President Dan Quayle relied on a faulty flash card and erroneously instructed a New Jersey sixth-grader to put an "E'' at the end of "potato."

Now back to "covfefe."

Trump left the world hanging just after 11 p.m. on May 31 when he tweeted, "Despite the constant negative press covfefe." The tweet tantalized the Twittersphere until Trump completed his thought about six hours later. "Who can figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe'??? Enjoy!" he wrote.

The White House never fully explained what Trump was getting at.

Questioned about the mysterious tweet, then-press secretary Sean Spicer said "the president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant."

___

Follow Darlene Superville on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dsupervilleap

Darlene Superville

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

AP_17236019408384.jpg

Rhys Hoskins asks unselfish question, then annihilates baseball, continues setting Phillies records

Social Media

Frank Rizzo

Italian Market Facebook apologizes to Helen Gym after posting emotional call for resignation

Free Food

waffle

Here's how to score free waffles in Philly today, National Waffle Day

Military

Raven Rock

Here's the gigantic, not-so-secret Pennsylvania bunker 'where nuclear war in the U.S. would begin'

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.