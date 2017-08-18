Politics People
Trump Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

In this Aug. 14, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump walks across the tarmac from Marine One to board Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J.

August 18, 2017

Trump defends Confederate statues, berates his critics

Politics People United States Confederate Donald Trump Associated Press
By Jonathan Lemire And Darlene Superville
Associated Press

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — President Donald Trump is responding to questions about his competence and moral leadership by defending Confederate monuments and lashing out at his critics.

In a tweet Thursday, Trump bemoaned rising efforts to remove statues of Robert E. Lee and other Confederates as an attack on America's "history and culture."

He also berated those who have denounced his initially slow and then ultimately combative comments on the racial violence at a white supremacist rally last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump's unpredictable and provocative behavior is wearing on his Republican allies. Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee says the president hasn't shown the stability or some of the competence needed for dealing with a crisis. Another Republican senator, Tim Scott of South Carolina, says Trump's moral authority has been compromised.

Jonathan Lemire And Darlene Superville

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

081717DaneEvans

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Bills preseason game

Protests

01-0812316_Rizzo_Carroll.jpg

BLM: 'We're tearing the Rizzo statue down and it's coming down soon'

Police

08152017_OCNJ_Seagull

Conflicting stories in Ocean City police probe of man's fatal attack on seagull

Heart Health

Almonds

Penn State researchers find handful of almonds a day could boost 'good cholesterol'

Escapes

Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.