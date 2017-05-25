Politics International Relations
APTOPIX Belgium NATO Summit Evan Vucci/AP

President Donald Trump shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting at the U.S. Embassy, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Brussels. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

May 25, 2017

Trump handshake showdown: France's Macron just won't let go

Politics International Relations United States France Associated Press
By Associated Press

BRUSSELS — U.S. President Donald Trump met his match in a handshake showdown with France's new president, Emmanuel Macron.

At their first meeting, ahead of a NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday, the two men locked hands for so long that knuckles started turning white.

Trump finally seemed ready to pull away — but Macron evidently wasn't. The French leader held the shake for a few seconds more. Both men's jaws seemed to clench.

Trump has described himself as "a germ freak" and called handshakes "barbaric." In his 1997 book "The Art of the Comeback," Trump wrote he'd "often thought of taking out a series of newspaper ads encouraging the abolishment of the handshake."

Trump's aversion to hand-shaking seemed to lessen over the course of the U.S. presidential campaign. He's now deep into an inaugural world tour that has forced him to exchange hand greetings with leaders from Israel to the Vatican.

Macron won France's election this month by positioning himself as the anti-Trump, embracing globalization and open borders and quoting philosophers.

But as a 39-year-old who has never held elected office, Macron clearly was excited about the appearance with the U.S. president, which cemented his status as a new global player — and as a formidable hand-shaker.

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Greg Gianforte

Montana voters can save (or bodyslam) the country

Bad For You

Pepsi Fire

Bad For You - Pepsi Fire

Sixers

032317_Saric_AP

Sixers draft scenario du jour: Shipping Dario to Boston for top pick?

Drugs

fentanyl

How fentanyl is complicating the opioid crisis

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.