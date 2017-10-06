Politics Donald Trump
Trump Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

President Donald Trump, right, speaks during a briefing with senior military leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, with National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, left, and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, center.

October 06, 2017

Trump, in photo op, talks of 'calm before the storm'

Politics Donald Trump
By Jill Colvin
Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has delivered a foreboding message, telling reporters that a photo-op with his senior military leaders might be "the calm before the storm."

Trump had dinner Thursday night with his highest-ranking military aides and their wives. As they posed for a group photo, Trump asked reporters: "You guys know what this represents? Maybe it's the calm before the storm. Could be the calm, the calm before the storm."

On reporter shouted, "What storm Mr. President?"

Trump responded, "You'll find out."

He also praised those assembled for the photo, saying, "We have the world's great military people in this room, I will tell you that."

