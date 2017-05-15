Trump lawyer’s daughter to 'perverted' haters: ‘Stop sexualizing women for no reason’

Are you up to speed on the latest "controversy" swirling about Donald Trump’s circle of friends, lawyers and others?



‘Twas Sunday night when his attorney Michael Cohen took to Twitter with some thoughts on his daughter Samantha, a junior at the University of Pennsylvania.

“So proud of my Ivy League daughter ... brains and beauty channeling her Edie Sedgwick. On Instagram @samichka_,” he wrote in a Tweet that included a photo of Samantha looking down toward the ground while sporting a black bra and tights.

Edie Sedgwick was an actress and fashion model of the Sixties who was among the most well-known of Andy Warhol's superstars.

It’s an artsy shot of an attractive woman. To some, it was also a really creepy thing for a father to do, posting a photograph of his daughter in clothing that could be construed as sexy lingerie.

Not helping matters was Cohen’s response – “Jealous?" – to a Twitter user who used a family-unfriendly phrase to describe the image.

The controversy raged into Monday, when people who eschew weekend Twitter return to check in on the latest news/controversy.

In any event, I emailed Samantha hoping to get her thoughts on everything that had occurred since 7:30 p.m.

She had quite a bit to fire back at the haters, so I will present it in her own words (with hyperlinks added later for context) below: