Drug Addiction Opioids
Trump Opioids Evan Vucci/AP

First lady Melania Trump listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing on the opioid crisis, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

August 08, 2017

Trump pledges U.S. will defeat opioid drug epidemic

President announced no new policies, but vowed to work with health professionals, law enforcement to stem crisis

Drug Addiction Opioids Washington D.C. Drugs Donald Trump Narcotics Heroin Drug Abuse OxyContin Politics Associated Press
By Catherine Lucey
Associated Press

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — President Donald Trump took on the opioid drug epidemic Tuesday, pledging that "we will fight this deadly epidemic and the United States will win."

Trump held a briefing on the matter at his private golf course in central New Jersey, where he is on a 17-day "working vacation." Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, senior counselor Kellyanne Conway, senior adviser Jared Kushner and first lady Melania Trump were among the attendees.

RELATED: New Jersey funeral director's emotional blog: 'F--- you, Opioids'

The president did not announce any new policy, but vowed to work with health professionals and law enforcement on the crisis. He said federal drug prosecutions have dropped but promised he would "be bringing them up rapidly."

He also said, "We're very, very tough on the Southern border, where much of this comes in."

Trump's drug commission, led by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, recently called on him to declare a national emergency to deal with the opioid crisis. An initial report from the commission says the approximately 142 deaths each day from drug overdoses mean the death toll is "equal to September 11th every three weeks."

The White House says it is still reviewing the recommendations in the report. Price said after the briefing that the administration can deploy the necessary resources and attention without declaring a national emergency, though he stressed "all things are on the table for the president."

Trump drew criticism recently after transcripts of a call with Mexico's president showed him describing New Hampshire as a "drug-infested den." The transcripts were published in The Washington Post.

This was the first event listed on the president's public schedule since he started his "working vacation" on Friday. Trump has pushed back against any suggestion that he is taking a summer break, tweeting that he is holding meetings and making calls while renovations have vacated the West Wing.

Catherine Lucey

Just In

Must Read

Technology

080817_Applelogo

Apple leaker Evan Blass tweets photo of rumored iPhone 8

Eagles

080817_Wentz_AP

Carson Wentz enters preseason in Year 2 debut under entirely new circumstances

Inspections

Jims Steaks roosevelt mall

Well-known cheesesteak joint's Northeast Philly location closed for 20 health code violations

Investigation

080717_JonesCHClarke

Pennsylvania AG to investigate police shooting of David Jones in Philadelphia

Escapes

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Havana Cuba

$539 & up -- 4-Day Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.