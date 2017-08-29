Trump promises federal aid to storm-ravaged Texas

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has promised federal assistance to storm-ravaged parts of Texas, insisting Congress will act swiftly on a multibillion-dollar Hurricane Harvey recovery package. The government has signaled that current funds will be exhausted in the next few weeks.

The president says existing disaster balances of more than $3 billion are sufficient for the immediate emergency but promised his administration will send lawmakers a request for far more to help Texas rebuild from the record storm. Catastrophic flooding has hit Houston, the nation's fourth-largest city.

House Speaker Paul Ryan promised through a spokeswoman that "we will help those affected by this terrible disaster."