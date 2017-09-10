Politics 9/11
Sept 11 Anniversary Mark Lennihan/AP

In this Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 photo, the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, bottom, is surrounded by high-rise towers in New York. The new towers are: WTC 1, second from left, WTC 7, third from left, WTC 3, second from right, and WTC 4, right. Monday will mark the sixteenth anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

September 10, 2017

Trump readies for first Sept. 11 commemoration as president

By Darlene Superville
Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump is preparing for his first commemoration of the 9/11 attacks as president.

The White House says Trump and first lady Melania Trump will observe a moment of silence Monday morning in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 people killed 16 years ago when hijackers flew commercial airplanes into New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The moment of silence is scheduled for about the time the first airplane struck one of the Twin Towers.

Trump also plans to participate in a 9/11 observance at the Pentagon.

Vice President Mike Pence will represent the administration at a ceremony at a memorial near Shanksville.

