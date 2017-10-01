Politics Donald Trump
China US Tillerson Lintao Zhang/Pool Photo via AP

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping before their meeting at the Great Hall of the People, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Beijing, China.

October 01, 2017

Trump: Tillerson wasting his time negotiating with 'Little Rocket Man'

Secretary of State had said the U.S. is maintaining direct channels of communications with North Korea

Politics Donald Trump United States Associated Press
By Associated Press

BRANCHBURG, N.J. — President Donald Trump says his chief diplomat is "wasting his time" trying to negotiate with North Korea about its nuclear and missile programs.

Trump tweets this advice to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson: "Save your energy, Rex, we'll do what has to be done!"

The president isn't elaborating, but he told the United Nations last month that if the U.S. is "forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea."

Tillerson — while in China — said Saturday the U.S. is maintaining direct channels of communications with North Korea and probing the North's willingness to talk.

Trump says he's told Tillerson that "he's wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man." That's a reference to leader Kim Jong Un.



Just In

Must Read

Twitter

09302017_Trump_Leach

As Puerto Rico suffers, state lawmaker rakes Trump: ‘U heartless, amoral dung-panini!’

Exclusive

092617_DavidCreatoSr_Shelly-2.jpg

Father: DJ Creato took deal to end murder case, not because he killed his son

Restaurants

Mad Mex University City.

Popular West Philly Mexican restaurant closes for good

Phillies

093016.Phils.Mackanin

Breaking: Pete Mackanin is out as Phillies manager (but will stick with organization in 2018, too)

Escapes

Limited - Dublin Ireland

$3799 -- 12 Nights in Ireland: Luxury Escorted Tour w/Air
Limited - New Zealand

$2920 & up -- New Zealand: Caving, Rafting & Hiking Trip

 *
Limited - Morocco

$1599 -- Small-Group Tour of Morocco: 13 Nights w/Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.