September 02, 2017

Trump taps Pennsylvania congressman to be drug czar

By Ken Thomas
WASHINGTON — The White House says President Donald Trump will nominate a Pennsylvania congressman to serve as the nation's drug czar.

The Trump administration announced Friday that the president has tapped Rep. Tom Marino to lead the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

In Congress, Marino has worked to expand access to treatment for people struggling with opioid addiction.

The 64-year-old Republican congressman lives outside Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and is a former county prosecutor who served as U.S. attorney in Pennsylvania's Middle District under President George W. Bush.

Marino was an early supporter of the president and the first Pennsylvania congressman to endorse Trump in the presidential primary contest. He had previously withdrawn his name from consideration in May, citing a family illness.

