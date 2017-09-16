Trump to make UN debut with speech offering warmth to allies

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump will use his debut speech to the U.N. General Assembly next week to offer warmth to the United States' allies and warnings to its adversaries.

Addressing the General Assembly is a milestone moment for any president, but one particularly significant for Trump, a relative newcomer to foreign policy who has at times rattled the international community with his unpredictability.

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said Trump "will urge all states to come together to address great dangers" facing the globe.

Among the topics certain to be on the agenda are North Korea and Iran.

In addition to his General Assembly speech, Trump will meet with the leaders of a number of countries, including Britain, France, Israel and Qatar.