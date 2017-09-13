Trump's transportation secretary to join Joe Biden for jobs discussion at University of Delaware

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao is one of five panelists set to participate in a discussion on jobs hosted by former Vice President Joe Biden at the University of Delaware, the school announced Tuesday.

Biden will hold "Choosing a Future of Quality Jobs" at the university's Biden Institute on Sept. 19 from 4-5:30 p.m. Panelists will delve into "how quality jobs can be created to support a growing middle class," according to the event's description.

Byron Auguste, president and co-founder of Opportunity@Work; Mary Kay Henry, president of the Service Employees International Union; Jim Murren, chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts International; and Penny Pritzker, chairman of PSP Capital Partners and Pritzker Realty Group, are also set to participate in the event.

Biden, who graduated from the University of Delaware in 1965 and served as one of the state's senators for nearly four decades, is rumored to be considering a run as the Democratic nominee for president in 2020. His daughter, Ashley Biden, told Women's Wear Daily during a recent interview that she believes he is mulling the decision over after months of speculation.

The former vice president is also set to tour the U.S. to promote his soon-to-be-published book, "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose," to be released Nov. 14. Biden will visit Philadelphia's Kimmel Center on Nov. 15 as part of the book tour.

The University of Pennsylvania named Biden the Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor and head of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C. back in February.

The panel discussion at the University of Delaware is free and open to the public, but registration is required.