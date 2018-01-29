Try out nine different dance classes in a three-hour span

January 29, 2018
In the span of three hours, you could sample nine dance programs at Philly Dance Fitness, then re-fuel with healthy snacks.
The popular "Taste of Philly Dance Fitness" event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. in South Philly.
Below is the lineup of classes you can try out:
• Cardio Pop
• Jazz Cardio Fusion
• Zumba
• Hip-Hop
• Cardio Bellydance
• Contemporary Dance Fitness
• Ballet Basics
• Frisky Friday Striptease
• Power Stretch & Sculpt
At the end, there will be a brief presentation from Andrea Corbi Fein, a certified and professional plant-based cook, who will discuss how to incorporate fresh, nourishing foods into a busy schedule.
There will be snacks to try, too, and everyone will get a "foodie" bag to take home.
Tickets to the event are $40 per person.
Philly Dance Fitness offers more than 40 classes at four locations in Philly: Rittenhouse, Fairmount, Midtown Village and South Philly.
