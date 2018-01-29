Try out nine different dance classes in a three-hour span

In the span of three hours, you could sample nine dance programs at Philly Dance Fitness, then re-fuel with healthy snacks.

The popular "Taste of Philly Dance Fitness" event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. in South Philly.

Below is the lineup of classes you can try out:

• Cardio Pop

• Jazz Cardio Fusion

• Zumba

• Hip-Hop

• Cardio Bellydance

• Contemporary Dance Fitness

• Ballet Basics

• Frisky Friday Striptease

• Power Stretch & Sculpt

At the end, there will be a brief presentation from Andrea Corbi Fein, a certified and professional plant-based cook, who will discuss how to incorporate fresh, nourishing foods into a busy schedule.

There will be snacks to try, too, and everyone will get a "foodie" bag to take home.

Tickets to the event are $40 per person.

Philly Dance Fitness offers more than 40 classes at four locations in Philly: Rittenhouse, Fairmount, Midtown Village and South Philly.



Saturday, Feb. 10

12:30-3:30 p.m. | $40 per person

Philly Dance Fitness

1170 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19146