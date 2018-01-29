January 29, 2018

Try out nine different dance classes in a three-hour span

Here's your chance to sample ballet, hip hop, bellydance and more in one afternoon

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Dance Party Boot Camp Class at Philly Dance Fitness - ONE TIME USE ONLY Lani Assaf/for PhillyVoice

The Dance Party Boot Camp class at Philly Dance Fitness, 1624 South Street.

In the span of three hours, you could sample nine dance programs at Philly Dance Fitness, then re-fuel with healthy snacks.

The popular "Taste of Philly Dance Fitness" event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. in South Philly. 

Below is the lineup of classes you can try out:

• Cardio Pop
• Jazz Cardio Fusion
• Zumba
• Hip-Hop
• Cardio Bellydance
• Contemporary Dance Fitness
• Ballet Basics
• Frisky Friday Striptease
• Power Stretch & Sculpt

At the end, there will be a brief presentation from Andrea Corbi Fein, a certified and professional plant-based cook, who will discuss how to incorporate fresh, nourishing foods into a busy schedule.

There will be snacks to try, too, and everyone will get a "foodie" bag to take home.

Tickets to the event are $40 per person.

Philly Dance Fitness offers more than 40 classes at four locations in Philly: Rittenhouse, Fairmount, Midtown Village and South Philly.

Taste of Philly Dance Fitness

Saturday, Feb. 10
12:30-3:30 p.m. | $40 per person
Philly Dance Fitness
1170 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19146

