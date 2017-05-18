Twitter fans honor Tina Fey with highlights, love on 47th birthday

May 18, 2017
Some celebrities just have a way of becoming pervasively associated with moments of major significance in the world of pop culture and politics, almost as though the times we all live through can be distilled in their reactions to any given event over the years. There's what actually happened and then there's how we all mostly felt about it, which is the part these personalities happily supply for us.
In part because of her central roles on "Saturday Night Live" and "30 Rock," Tina Fey's skit-centric satire has always put her in the best position to occupy this status, without ever becoming a caricature of herself. It's easy to spot for people in the Delaware Valley who identify with her Upper Darby roots and unmistakable connection to the Philadelphia area.
Fey turned 47 years old on Thursday, and fans on Twitter made sure to let her know how much her work over the years has been appreciated. Here's a look at the best of the birthday wishes.
Happy Birthday to my idol, spirit animal, and awesome human #TinaFey 🙌🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/1sVvm7RmFo— alexis tillotson (@alexisherself) May 18, 2017
All I have to say is that it's Tina Fey's birthday. Why is this not a holiday?— syd (@sydneysidell) May 18, 2017
Happy 47th birthday Tina Fey! Check out yearbook photos of stars from Hollywood https://t.co/hRsXod6JoJ pic.twitter.com/9XHj0uys7X— Daily News Flashback (@NYDNFlashback) May 18, 2017
Happy Birthday Tina Fey!! #tinafey #HappyBirthday #congratulations #illustration #caricature pic.twitter.com/dQ9t9FhnGn— Oshi (@OshiIllustrator) May 18, 2017
Happy 47th Birthday Tina Fey! #tinafey pic.twitter.com/rsdbJHp9vM— Lips Atlanta (@LipsATL) May 18, 2017
Happy birthday to the hilarious Tina Fey! #tinafey #illustration pic.twitter.com/RfUaq9M0fx— Drawn for You (@drawnforyou) May 18, 2017
#HappyBirthday #TinaFey pic.twitter.com/xrAFUOsHKT— Flimmerfaktor (@Flimmerfaktor) May 18, 2017
Happy birthday to Tina Fey, the queen of my life— Allyson (@l8rzallyg8rz) May 18, 2017
Happy Birthday to one of Philadelphia's favorite daughters - Tina Fey! She'd better get a birthday cake! @nbcsnl @nbc30rock @KimmySchmidt pic.twitter.com/sOQn3T50kb— Words With Nerds (@Words_W_Nerds) May 18, 2017
"“If you retain nothing else, always remember the most important rule of beauty, which is: who cares?” Tina Fey (birthday today)— TruthSeerum (@TruthSeerum) May 18, 2017
I'd like to wish a happy birthday to the love of my life, Tina Fey. She looks so good today. I didn't see her I just know she looked good— Molly-Mae Pinson (@mollymaepinson_) May 18, 2017
It's #TinaFey's #birthday. Sounds like a good enough reason to crack open a #beer.#SNL pic.twitter.com/nRnQ5bA9er— Two Cousins Drinking (@2CousinsDrink) May 18, 2017
Happy 47th birthday, #TinaFey! pic.twitter.com/7uNJzUrfvF— robby sauvé (@robbysauve) May 18, 2017
Wow. Tina Fey and my sister share the same birthday.— The Maximum Leader (@maximumleader) May 18, 2017
"I wish I could trade my heart for another liver so I could drink more & care less."— MacCocktail (@MacCocktail) May 18, 2017
―Tina Fey (born this day, May 18, 1970) pic.twitter.com/yiz7r0zVvO
happy birthday to my mom, Tina Fey 💕🎂 pic.twitter.com/RMZEI9L8k6— elisapizza (@egrojasile) May 18, 2017
When humor works, it works because it’s clarifying what people already feel. It has to come from someplace real. - Tina Fey— It's Caroline (@CarolineLiem) May 18, 2017
Happy birthday to the master of the feminist eye roll, Tina Fey. 👑 pic.twitter.com/SEQyX3kyrI— Aleece Hurt (@analyzingaleece) May 18, 2017
Happy Birthday to Classy Tina Fey whose sharp comedy 30Rock was ruined by Unfunny Loser Alec Baldwin. Mean Girls holds up perfectly.VERYGOOD— Donald J. Trump (@TrumpComedyNerd) May 18, 2017
B*tches get stuff done. Happy Birthday, Tina Fey! 🎂 Here are 5 life lessons she's bestowed upon the world. #blessed pic.twitter.com/RKZO7pBwxl— FANDOM (@getfandom) May 18, 2017
#TinaFey is killing it in tv right now. #UnbreakableKimmySchmidt is back Friday, and I might have binged @nbcgreatnews tonight.— [Jaime Rowland] (@thevaguequeen) May 18, 2017
Happy birthday Tina Fey! I wouldn't be me without the laughter you have provided me over the years.— Jamie Palmatier (@jdpalmatier1016) May 18, 2017