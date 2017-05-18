Social Media Celebrities
051817_TinaFey Danny Moloshok/AP

Tina Fey arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

May 18, 2017

Twitter fans honor Tina Fey with highlights, love on 47th birthday

Tina Fey
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

Some celebrities just have a way of becoming pervasively associated with moments of major significance in the world of pop culture and politics, almost as though the times we all live through can be distilled in their reactions to any given event over the years. There's what actually happened and then there's how we all mostly felt about it, which is the part these personalities happily supply for us.

In part because of her central roles on "Saturday Night Live" and "30 Rock," Tina Fey's skit-centric satire has always put her in the best position to occupy this status, without ever becoming a caricature of herself. It's easy to spot for people in the Delaware Valley who identify with her Upper Darby roots and unmistakable connection to the Philadelphia area.

Fey turned 47 years old on Thursday, and fans on Twitter made sure to let her know how much her work over the years has been appreciated. Here's a look at the best of the birthday wishes.




















