Business Social Media
Twitter Founder Trump Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2010 file photo, then Twitter CEO Evan Williams speaks at the company's headquarters in San Francisco. In an interview with The New York Times, the co-founder of Twitter says he's sorry if the popular social media platform helped put Donald Trump in the White House, as the president has suggested. The 45-year-old Silicon Valley entrepreneur also said the internet is obviously broken because it rewards extremes. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

May 21, 2017

Twitter leader laments social media role in Trump's election

Business Social Media United States Donald Trump Twitter Associated Press
By Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — A co-founder of Twitter says he's sorry if the popular social media platform helped put Donald Trump in the White House, as the president has suggested.

In an interview with The New York Times, Evan Williams says Twitter's role in Trump's populist rise is "a very bad thing."

The president has credited Twitter with his election to the highest office in the land.

When confronted with that notion, Williams said: "If it's true that he wouldn't be president if it weren't for Twitter, then yeah, I'm sorry."

The 45-year-old Silicon Valley entrepreneur also said the internet is obviously broken because it rewards extremes.

Williams also says he was wrong thinking that the world would be a better place if there was a platform for everyone to freely speak and exchange ideas.

