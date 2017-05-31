Odd News Jersey Shore
Shark PROVIDED//OCEARCH

Mary Lee was tagged off the coast of Cape Cod. Her tracking device shows she's a fan of New Jersey waters.

May 31, 2017

Back again: Mary Lee the shark swims again near Atlantic City coast

Odd News Jersey Shore Atlantic City New Jersey Sharks Mary Lee Associated Press
By Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Scientists continue to track Twitter's favorite great white shark as it swims near the coast of New Jersey.

The shark is known as Mary Lee and showed up in waters near Atlantic City on Wednesday morning. She was detected off the coast of Cape May with a male great white named Cisco on Saturday.

Looks like the popular shark is back at it again – or perhaps never left. Mary Lee was detected near the Cape May coastline on Monday as beachgoers flocked to the shore in time for Memorial Day weekend.  

Members of the nonprofit group OCEARCH have actively tracked Mary Lee since they tagged her in 2012. Mary Lee has logged close to 40,000 miles travelling along the East Coast since then.

The great white's Twitter profile is managed by the nonprofit group and has more than 100,000 followers.

