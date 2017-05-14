Transportation Accidents
AP_148533512557.jpg Mel Evans/AP

A New Jersey Transit passenger train waits to approach the platform at the Trenton train station, as a SEPTA train prepares to leave.

May 14, 2017

Two pedestrians struck by NJ Transit trains in separate incidents

Transportation Accidents New Jersey Trains Pedestrians NJ Transit Philadelphia
By Jerry Gaul
PhillyVoice Staff

Two people were hospitalized this weekend after being struck by two New Jersey Transit trains in suburban Philadelphia.

Both accidents occurred Saturday night on the transit agency's River Line and temporarily disrupted service.

The first incident happened around 6 p.m. when a pedestrian was hit at 36th Street Station in Pennsauken, Camden County. Service was suspended for a short time between Walter Rand Transportation Center and Pennsauken Transit Center.

About four hours later, transit officials said a trespasser was stuck by a train in Palmyra, Burlington County. The accident prompted stoppages between Route 73 and Cinnaminson Avenue. Service resumed 30 minutes later.

Both victims were transported to Cooper Medical Center for medical treatment, according to 6ABC.

Headshot_JerryGaul_Carroll.jpg

Jerry Gaul

gaul@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

051117KyleFuller

Eagles LB Mychal Kendricks for Bears CB Kyle Fuller: Who says no?

Money

040217_KBaconAnxiety

Philly native Kevin Bacon on why he, and other creatives, struggle with managing money

Prisons

jail cell

Female prison guards increasingly subjected to male inmates exposing themselves, masturbating

Prisons

jail cell

Female prison guards increasingly subjected to male inmates exposing themselves, masturbating

Escapes

Limited - Riu Palace St Maarten

$759 & up -- St. Martin All-Inclusive Escape: 3-Nt. w/Air

 *
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Cancun Suite

$999 -- Cancun Suite: All-Inclusive 7 Night Escape w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.