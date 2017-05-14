Two pedestrians struck by NJ Transit trains in separate incidents

Two people were hospitalized this weekend after being struck by two New Jersey Transit trains in suburban Philadelphia.

Both accidents occurred Saturday night on the transit agency's River Line and temporarily disrupted service.

The first incident happened around 6 p.m. when a pedestrian was hit at 36th Street Station in Pennsauken, Camden County. Service was suspended for a short time between Walter Rand Transportation Center and Pennsauken Transit Center.

About four hours later, transit officials said a trespasser was stuck by a train in Palmyra, Burlington County. The accident prompted stoppages between Route 73 and Cinnaminson Avenue. Service resumed 30 minutes later.

Both victims were transported to Cooper Medical Center for medical treatment, according to 6ABC.