Two Pennsylvania teenagers missing for more than a week, may be in Philly

Authorities are looking for two runaway teenagers who have been missing for more than a week and may be in Philadelphia.

Meghan Dougherty, 15, of Collegeville, Montgomery County, and Summer Gearhart, 14, of Henryville, Monroe County, disappeared on Aug. 27, according to 6ABC.

Police told the news station that the girls may be traveling together and could be in danger.

CBS3 reports the pair may be in the Philadelphia area or the Poconos.

Dougherty's mother, Lori Dougherty, has posted several photos of her missing daughter to Facebook, asking anyone with information on the girls' whereabouts to contact her or police.

"Meghan, if you see this posting, PLEASE CALL OR COME HOME," Lori wrote on Saturday. "We are worried about you and love you very very much. Love Mom & Dad."

Anyone with information on the girls' location is asked to contact Horsham Police at 215-643-8284.