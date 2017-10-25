Two suburban food truck festivals happening this fall

This fall, spend a weekend afternoon outdoors at a food truck festival. There are two coming up in November in the Philly suburbs.

Both are free to attend. Just pay-as-you-go for all food & drink.

Chaddsford Winery will host a two-day food truck festival, where attendees can vote on their favorite mobile vendor each day. To pair with the street fare, glasses of wine, wine cocktails, wine flights and craft beers will be available.

There will also be live music for attendees to enjoy while eating, sipping and exploring the vineyard.

Children can attend, so long as they are accompanied by an adult. On Saturday, Nov. 4, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The next day it will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4 through Sunday, Nov. 5

Beginning at 11 a.m. | Free to attend; pay-as-you-go

Chaddsford Winery

632 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, PA



Food trucks from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York will park at the King of Prussia Mall in the former J.C. Penney parking lot on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The food truck festival will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and there will be a DJ.

There will also be three trophies awarded for "Best Savory Truck," "Best Sweet Truck" and "Fan Favorite Truck." Attendees can vote by paying $1 per vote. All of the money collected will go to local veterans charities, since the event falls on Veterans Day.



Saturday, Nov. 11

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Free to attend; pay-as-you-go

King of Prussia Mall

160 N. Gulph Road, King of Prussia, PA

