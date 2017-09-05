Vigil, service planned to honor Temple student Jenna Burleigh

September 05, 2017
As the Temple University community continues to reel from last week's shocking murder of 22-year-old junior Jenna Burleigh, a pair of vigils are tentatively planned to honor her memory this coming Thursday.
Both the Temple Progressive NAACP and the Temple Student Government and Student Activities will reportedly hold events for Burleigh, who was remembered Tuesday with a campus memorial documented in photos by The Temple News.
The Temple Progressive NAACP plans to hold a memorial service for Burleigh at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the skate park at the corner of Cecil B. Moore Avenue and Broad Street.
A vigil hosted by TSG and Student Activities is still being organized for Thursday and a time has not yet been scheduled.
Burleigh, a junior studying film and media arts, died of blunt trauma and strangulation after spending last Thursday night out at a pub near Temple's campus.
Investigators have charged 29-year-old Joshua Hupperterz with murder and related charges following an investigation that led to several properties connected to his family. Authorities first found blood, large quantities of marijuana and $20,000 in cash inside Hupperterz's North Philadelphia apartment. Burleigh's body was later found at a lakefront property belonging to Hupperterz's grandmother in Hawley, about 140 miles north of Philadelphia.
Thousands have offered condolences and support for Burleigh's family on social media in the days since her tragic death.