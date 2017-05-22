People News
05222017_Grande_concert_blast Peter Byrne/PA/via AP

Police work at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017. At least 19 people have died in the explosion the blast, police said.

May 22, 2017

UK police: 19 fatalities confirmed at Ariana Grande concert

People News London Concerts England Ariana Grande Bombings Associated Press
By Associated Press

LONDON — Police say there are 19 confirmed fatalities and at least 50 people injured in an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.

Police advised the public to avoid the area around the Manchester Arena Monday night after what has been described as a "terrorist incident." Investigators were looking into the possible involvement of a suicide bomber 

A representative for Grande's label said the performer was "okay," but there were few further details of what happened during the concert by the American singer. Witnesses reported hearing two loud bangs coming from near the arena's bars.

NoneSource/Google Maps

The huge blast occurred near the public space between the Manchester Arena and the adjacent Victoria Station according to eyewitnesses cited in multiple media reports.

"A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena," concertgoer Majid Khan, 22, told Britain's Press Association. "It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit."

NonePeter Byrne/AP

Armed police work at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017. Several people have died following reports of an explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England, police said. A representative said the singer was not injured.

Added Oliver Jones, 17: "The bang echoed around the foyer of the arena and people started to run."

Video from inside the arena showed concertgoers screaming as they made their way out amid a sea of pink balloons.



The Dangerous Woman Tour is the third concert tour by Grande to support her third studio album, Dangerous Woman. The tour began on February 3, 2017, in Phoenix, Arizona at the Talking Stick Resort Arena.

From Manchester the tour is to move through Europe, including Belgium, Poland, Germany, Switzerland and France, through the summer with stops in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Costa Rica, Mexico and on to Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, New Zealand, Australia and more.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

022117_Okafor-Jahlil_AP

Sixers draft scenario du jour: The price of moving up to No. 1 overall

Courts

7-11attack on man with cerebral palsy

DA: 'Bully' mocks man with cerebral palsy, sucker punches him in face

Controversy

Bill Cosby

Restaurant apologizes for 'Pill Cosby' cocktail, pulls drink from menu

Food & Drink

Fairmount outside

Art Museum Area to host summer Restaurant Week

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.