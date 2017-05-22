UK police: 19 fatalities confirmed at Ariana Grande concert

May 22, 2017
LONDON — Police say there are 19 confirmed fatalities and at least 50 people injured in an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.
Police advised the public to avoid the area around the Manchester Arena Monday night after what has been described as a "terrorist incident." Investigators were looking into the possible involvement of a suicide bomber
Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/BEpLOan3dY— G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017
A representative for Grande's label said the performer was "okay," but there were few further details of what happened during the concert by the American singer. Witnesses reported hearing two loud bangs coming from near the arena's bars.
Video from inside the arena showed concertgoers screaming as they made their way out amid a sea of pink balloons.
New video shows mass panic as fans flee Ariana Grande concert at the #Manchester Arena after 2 explosions.pic.twitter.com/gufS5r7tRj— Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) May 22, 2017
WATCH: Man says he heard "loud bang" half a mile away from Manchester Arena; it sounded "like a train crash" https://t.co/2vnMEne0IE pic.twitter.com/HgriR9vPnu— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 22, 2017
Video shows the scene at England's Manchester Arena moments after reported explosions during Ariana Grande concert https://t.co/uIkSgHsDLG pic.twitter.com/P3H3bilOr5— CNN (@CNN) May 22, 2017
The Dangerous Woman Tour is the third concert tour by Grande to support her third studio album, Dangerous Woman. The tour began on February 3, 2017, in Phoenix, Arizona at the Talking Stick Resort Arena.
From Manchester the tour is to move through Europe, including Belgium, Poland, Germany, Switzerland and France, through the summer with stops in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Costa Rica, Mexico and on to Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, New Zealand, Australia and more.
