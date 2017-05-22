UK police: 19 fatalities confirmed at Ariana Grande concert

LONDON — Police say there are 19 confirmed fatalities and at least 50 people injured in an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.

Police advised the public to avoid the area around the Manchester Arena Monday night after what has been described as a "terrorist incident." Investigators were looking into the possible involvement of a suicide bomber

A representative for Grande's label said the performer was "okay," but there were few further details of what happened during the concert by the American singer. Witnesses reported hearing two loud bangs coming from near the arena's bars.

Source/Google Maps Source/Google Maps The huge blast occurred near the public space between the Manchester Arena and the adjacent Victoria Station according to eyewitnesses cited in multiple media reports.



Peter Byrne/AP Armed police work at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017. Several people have died following reports of an explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England, police said. A representative said the singer was not injured.

Added Oliver Jones, 17: "The bang echoed around the foyer of the arena and people started to run."

Video from inside the arena showed concertgoers screaming as they made their way out amid a sea of pink balloons.









The Dangerous Woman Tour is the third concert tour by Grande to support her third studio album, Dangerous Woman. The tour began on February 3, 2017, in Phoenix, Arizona at the Talking Stick Resort Arena.

From Manchester the tour is to move through Europe, including Belgium, Poland, Germany, Switzerland and France, through the summer with stops in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Costa Rica, Mexico and on to Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, New Zealand, Australia and more.

