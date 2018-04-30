April 30, 2018

United By Blue's huge warehouse sale is happening in May

Some items are up to 90-percent off

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
United By Blue's warehouse sale is back!

There will be a huge sale at United By Blue's flagship location in Philadelphia from Friday, May 11, through Sunday, May 13.

The outdoor apparel brand focused on ocean conservation will be selling some items for up to 90-percent off.

Below is a list of the discounts.

• T-shirts: $8 each or 3 for $20 
• Hoodies: $20
• Dresses: $15 each or three for $40
• Button downs: $20 each or three for $50
• Men's/women's bottoms: $15 each or three for $40
• Bags: $30 
• Beanies: $5
• Blankets: $30
• Bartram's/Tacony socks: $3
• Trail socks: $5
• Ultimate American socks: $10
• Vests/light jackets: $25
• Old Red Wing/Danner boots: $100 
• Miscellaneous accessories: $1, $3, $5, $10, $20 prices as marked

The weekend sale will begin at 7 a.m. on Friday and at 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. A few hundred people are expected to shop the sale each day.

This will be the fifth year United By Blue has held the shopping event.

United By Blue's Fifth Annual Warehouse Sale

Friday, May 11 through Sunday, May 13
United By Blue
205 Race St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
(267) 457-3114

