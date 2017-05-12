Odd News Flying
United Airlines-Liquor Problems Julio Cortez/AP

FILE - In this July 25, 2013, file photo, a United Airlines plane takes off from Newark Liberty International Airport, in Newark, N.J. United Airlines told KHOU-TV in Houston that a flight from Houston to Ecuador was delayed on May 11, 2017, after a scorpion was reported aboard the plane.

May 12, 2017

United flight delayed after scorpion reported aboard

Odd News Flying United States Scorpion United Airlines Associated Press
By Associated Press

HOUSTON — A United flight from Houston to Ecuador was delayed after a scorpion was spotted aboard.

United says Flight 1035 returned to the gate Thursday night after a scorpion "reportedly emerged from a customer's clothing." Paramedics examined the man and determined that he hadn't been stung. It's unclear whether a scorpion was found.

United says it found a new aircraft for the flight and all passengers were given a meal voucher for the inconvenience.

The flight eventually got underway 3½ hours late.

Another man was stung by a scorpion on a United flight from Houston to Calgary, Alberta, last month.

United has been under fire since a passenger was violently dragged off an overbooked flight by aviation police in Chicago on April 9.

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

051117KyleFuller

Eagles LB Mychal Kendricks for Bears CB Kyle Fuller: Who says no?

Slogan

Slogan

New Jersey slogan: Is 'Garden State' best we can do?

Mental Health

Netflix 13 Reasons Why

Drexel therapist sees flaws, strengths of teen suicide portrayal in Netflix's '13 Reasons Why'

Metallica

Metallica

Metallica finally roars back

Escapes

Limited - Riu Palace St Maarten

$759 & up -- St. Martin All-Inclusive Escape: 3-Nt. w/Air

 *
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Cancun Suite

$999 -- Cancun Suite: All-Inclusive 7 Night Escape w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.