Dinners Murder Mystery
Detective demaerre /iStock

Sherlock Holmes never said "Elementary, my dear Watson" in any of the stories by Conan Doyle. However, that phrase has been used frequently in the movies.

August 24, 2017

Let your inner detective out at a murder-mystery dinner theater show

Dinners Murder Mystery Atlantic City Food & Drink Philadelphia
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

If you’re tiring of the same old dinner routine, why not head out for dinner and a show? 

Let your inner detective out and test your sleuthing abilities during murder-mystery dinner theater. Below are two upcoming shows.

"Assassination Idol"

On Sunday, Aug. 27, the Palm Atlantic City will host a dinner theater event. A four-course menu will be served. Each dish will be paired with beer from Yards Brewing Co.

The menu will pair chilled Kumamoto oysters with Sons of Ben Belgian Pale Ale, applewood smoked bacon with Thomas Jefferson Tavern Ale, a choice of root beer-braised short rib or blackened chilean seabass with Extra Special English Ale and a flourless chocolate cake for dessert with General Washington’s Tavern Porter. 

The storyline in the theater show centers around contestants on a talent competition show.

"By the time the contestants are ready to sing, the atmosphere has turned murderous and the contestants may 'knock ‘em dead' in more ways than one," according to the description.

Reservations are required. Call Barbara Bermel at (609) 344-0483.

Sunday, Aug. 27
6 p.m. | $65 per person
The Palm Atlantic City at the Tropicana Casino and Resort
2801 Pacific Ave.
(609) 344-7256

RELATED: Where are they now? The Palm's caricatures | Inexpensive date idea – pack a picnic for Opera on the Mall

"Crime and Pun-ishment"

Attendees are invited to dress in flapper dresses, gangster suits or detective gear for this 1920s-themed murder-mystery dinner party.

Everyone is a suspect. Interrogate shady characters, gather clues and work with your team to solve the mystery of whodunit, before the killer gets away.

As for the dinner portion of the evening, attendees will be served a three-course meal. There will be salad to start, a choice of entrée and a brownie cake for dessert.

Tickets are required. Parking is free.

Saturday, Sept. 23
7-9 p.m. | $90 per person
The Holiday Inn Philadelphia Stadium
900 Packer Ave.
(888) 643-2583

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Plunger Bike Lane

Why more than 50 plungers mysteriously appeared along a Center City street

Phillies

AP_17236019408384.jpg

Rhys Hoskins asks unselfish question, then annihilates baseball, continues setting Phillies records

Game Of Thrones

Kristian Nairn

DJ Kristian 'Hodor' Nairn isn't holding the door for 'Game of Thrones' (he’s too busy partying)

Military

Raven Rock

Here's the gigantic, not-so-secret Pennsylvania bunker 'where nuclear war in the U.S. would begin'

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.