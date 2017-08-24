Let your inner detective out at a murder-mystery dinner theater show

If you’re tiring of the same old dinner routine, why not head out for dinner and a show?

Let your inner detective out and test your sleuthing abilities during murder-mystery dinner theater. Below are two upcoming shows.

"Assassination Idol"

On Sunday, Aug. 27, the Palm Atlantic City will host a dinner theater event. A four-course menu will be served. Each dish will be paired with beer from Yards Brewing Co.

The menu will pair chilled Kumamoto oysters with Sons of Ben Belgian Pale Ale, applewood smoked bacon with Thomas Jefferson Tavern Ale, a choice of root beer-braised short rib or blackened chilean seabass with Extra Special English Ale and a flourless chocolate cake for dessert with General Washington’s Tavern Porter.

The storyline in the theater show centers around contestants on a talent competition show.

"By the time the contestants are ready to sing, the atmosphere has turned murderous and the contestants may 'knock ‘em dead' in more ways than one," according to the description.

Reservations are required. Call Barbara Bermel at (609) 344-0483.



Sunday, Aug. 27

6 p.m. | $65 per person

The Palm Atlantic City at the Tropicana Casino and Resort

2801 Pacific Ave.

(609) 344-7256



Attendees are invited to dress in flapper dresses, gangster suits or detective gear for this 1920s-themed murder-mystery dinner party.



Everyone is a suspect. Interrogate shady characters, gather clues and work with your team to solve the mystery of whodunit, before the killer gets away.

As for the dinner portion of the evening, attendees will be served a three-course meal. There will be salad to start, a choice of entrée and a brownie cake for dessert.

Tickets are required. Parking is free.

Saturday, Sept. 23

7-9 p.m. | $90 per person

The Holiday Inn Philadelphia Stadium

900 Packer Ave.

(888) 643-2583

