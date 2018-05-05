May 05, 2018

Upper Darby volunteers drink for police training

They call it a "wet lab" to train officers in spotting signs of intoxication

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Police Training
Stock_Carroll - Police lights Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Lights on a police SUV.

Volunteers in Upper Darby spent an afternoon drinking for the cops this week.

To clarify: A dozen volunteers monitored by the Upper Darby police spent the afternoon this past Wednesday drinking in a Drexel Hill fire house to help train police officers in dealing with drunk people and spotting drunk drivers.

About 30 officers participated in what they call a "wet lab," Fox29 reported.

Upper Darby Police Captain Tom Johnson told FOX29 officers need to understand the “science” behind intoxicated people they may encounter while on the job.

“They need to understand the physical manifestations of someone who is intoxicated versus someone is sober,” he said.

The volunteers took sobriety tests to show officers what some obvious signs look like — like jumping eyes and poor balance — before they are out in the field and have to identify intoxicated citizens in real time.

Officers used field sobriety tests that showed any changes in vision and hand-eye coordination. They also practiced using breathalyzers on the volunteers.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Police Training Upper Darby Drunk Driving

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Revisiting Brett Brown's major decisions from Sixers' crushing Game 2 loss
050418-BrettBrown-USAToday

Schools

Who is the 'Catfish' DJ who infiltrated a Philly school?
Jerez Coleman Kidd Cole

Comedians

Colin Mochrie from 'Whose Line?' shatters the fourth wall
Colin Mochrie

Eagles

NFC East 2018 draft grades: Cowboys edition
050318LeightonVanderEsch

Universities

North Philly protesters tell Temple to build football stadium at Ambler campus
Ambler Temple Flyer

Wawa

Forget Wawa and Sheetz: This is Pennsylvania's BEST gas station convenience store
Sunoco South Philly

Escapes

Limited - Fort Myers & Sanibel

$79 & up -- Spring & Summer Hotel Deals in Fort Myers & Sanibe

 **
Limited - Australian Outback

$2495 & up -- Australian Outback & Great Barrier Reef 8-Night Escape

 *
Limited - Washington DC Area

$99 & up -- DC-Area Hilton Summer Sale: Free Parking & $200 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.