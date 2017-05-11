Food & Drink Beer Gardens
Uptown Beer Garden Courtesy of Aversa PR & Events/Uptown Beer Garden

Uptown Beer Garden is a popular spot for drinks after work.

May 11, 2017

Uptown Beer Garden throwing 2017 grand opening party

There will be free food

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Uptown Beer Garden will host a grand opening party for the 2017 season on Thursday, May 11. During the event, which is free to attend, the beer garden will serve complimentary bites from the new summer menu. 

Drink specials, like $5 cocktails, $4 wine and $3 beer, will be available during happy hour, from 5-7 p.m.

New this year, the large 9,000-square-foot space will have more seating and more bars. Uptown gets crowded during the summer, so hopefully the new layout helps guests move throughout more easily.

The beer garden is located at 1735 JFK Blvd., in the courtyard of the BNY Mellon Building. Look for the light-up "Uptown" sign outside.

Uptown Beer Garden 2017 Grand Opening

Thursday, May 11
Free to attend; pay-as-you-go
Uptown Beer Garden
1735 JFK Blvd.

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

