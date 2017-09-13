URBN unveiled its new event and wedding venue, and get your Pinterest ready

Renderings of a new event venue from URBN, the people behind brands like Anthropologie and Terrain, make the place look like the stuff of Pinterest dreams.



URBN’s upcoming venue, Terrain Gardens, will open on the Main Line in 2018 and is already taking bookings – accommodating up to 150 guests – for events on or after Sept. 1 of next year.

“Terrain Gardens will combine the rustic beauty unique to the Terrain brand with a contemporary edge, creating an event space unlike any other in the area," David Ziel, URBN chief development officer, said in a statement. "The venue will provide guests with an unforgettable experience – from conception and planning to the enjoyment of the day’s festivities.”

Styled by the same designers who helped create the ethereal aesthetic of Terrain Garden Cafe, Glen Mills’ farm-to-table restaurant that doubles as a wedding venue, the new Terrain Gardens offers a similar aesthetic but for events on a bigger scale.

The venue will include a reception area, garden porch and ceremony garden, as well as a bridal suite. You can expect plenty of twinkly lights, reclaimed barn wood floors and skylights.

Terrain Gardens/URBN A rendering of the Terrain Garden reception space.

Terrain Gardens/URBN Rendering of the indoor-outdoor terrace at Terrain Gardens.

The venue may also thwart some of those stereotypes about bad wedding food, too, with James Beard Award-winner Jeff Michaud, the chef at Terrain Garden Cafe, directing the venue’s catering. The menus will offer seasonal, locally sourced dishes and cocktails.

Terrain Gardens is just one piece of a bigger development, however, as URBN builds up its forthcoming Devon Yard “lifestyle center,” which will include several other URBN brands, including Terrain Garden Cafe, Anthropologie and Amis Trattoria.

Plans for Devon Yard on the site of the former Devon Waterloo Gardens were finalized about one year ago after satisfying concerns from the community and zoning procedures.

“There should be no complaints about this,” developer Eli Kline said at the time. “One of the highest quality retailers anywhere in the country is doing a one of the kind shopping, retail and restaurant environment in the heart of Devon. I couldn’t be happier.”