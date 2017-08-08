U.S. News & World Report ranks two Philadelphia facilities in 'Top Hospitals' list

Two medical facilities in Philadelphia have scored top spots on a coveted list.

U.S. News & World Report published its "Best Hospitals Honor Roll" for 2017-2018 Tuesday, and some familiar names appeared on the rankings, including the Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania's Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals.

The list compares 4,500 medical centers across the nation, also ranking them in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions. The Rothman Institute at Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, for instance, was ranked No. 4 in U.S. News & World Report's "orthopedics" category.

The organization's "honor roll" consists of the hospitals that scored highest in a number of specialty rankings and how "high performing" they were in nine procedures and conditions. The top 20 "point-getters," based on 480 points, got the final spots on the list.

Penn Presbyterian came in at No. 10 on the "honor roll," with 244 points, while Thomas Jefferson ranked No. 16 on the list with 202 points total.

“To be named as one of the 16 best hospitals in the United States is an honor and recognition that underscores not only the increasing national reputation of Jefferson but the amazing work of our doctors, nurses and dedicated employees,” Stephen K. Klasko, president and CEO, Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health, said in a news release.

U.S. News & World Report also scored the top hospitals in the Philadelphia region, with Christiana Care Hospitals in Newark, Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood and Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital coming in third, fourth and fifth behind Penn Presbyterian and Jefferson, which scored No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

In June, the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia scored big on U.S. News & World Report's ranking of the "Best Children's Hospitals."

Find the organization's complete list of "top hospitals" here or its list of the best hospitals in the Philadelphia region here.