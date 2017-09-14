National Security Nuclear Weapons
09142017_Kim_Jong_Un_AP Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/via AP

In this Sept. 3, 2017, image distributed by the North Korean government, leader Kim Jong Un holds a meeting of the ruling party's presidium. North Korea claimed a "perfect success" for its most powerful nuclear test so far, a further step in the development of weapons capable of striking anywhere in the United States. (Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event and its content cannot be independently verified.

September 14, 2017

U.S. nuke commander 'assumes' North Korea has tested H-bomb

National Security Nuclear Weapons North Korea Associated Press
By Robert Burns
Associated Press

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. — The top commander of U.S. nuclear forces says he assumes the Sept. 3 nuclear test by North Korea was a hydrogen bomb.

Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten, commander of Strategic Command, told reporters that while he was not in a position to confirm it, he assumes from the size of the underground explosion and other factors that it was a hydrogen bomb — which is a leap beyond the fission, or atomic, bombs North Korea has previously tested.

North Korea claimed they exploded a hydrogen bomb, and while U.S. officials have not contradicted them, they have not confirmed it, either.

Hyten says a North Korean H-bomb is worrying because of the scale of destruction it could cause if used in war.

Robert Burns

Just In

Must Read

Lists

04_071717_ShoreStock_Carroll.jpg

10 ways to drive New Jerseyans to distraction

Eagles

091317DougPederson

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Television

John Oliver

HBO's John Oliver gifts Pa. station 'greatest backyard train that local news has ever seen'

The Doctor Is Out

09122017_SnowFengCalendar_PE

For physician assistant, it's out of the clinic and onto the sidelines

Escapes

Limited - Marriott in Venice Italy

$1494 -- Venice, Florence & Rome 6-Night Trip w/Flights

 *
Limited - Iceland Northern Lights Tour

$1149 & up -- Iceland 4-Night Escape w/Northern Lights Tour

 *
Limited - Barbados Beach

$1049 & up -- 4-Star Barbados Getaway: 5-Nights with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.