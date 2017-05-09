Vandals deface Philly Vietnam Veterans Memorial to promote Gorillaz album

Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects who vandalized the Vietnam Veterans Memorial located on Spruce Street along the Delaware River waterfront, stenciling nine promotions for album released by alternative hip-hop band Gorillaz.

Authorities released video of the April 23 incident on Tuesday, showing a man and a woman approach the memorial circle and proceed to place the stencils around its circumference. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.

The male suspect was described as white and between the ages of 25 and 30. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black shirt and blue jeans. The female suspect was also described as white and between the ages of 25 and 30, with blond hair and a stocky build. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

In a Facebook post, the Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial group posted a photo of the graffiti and attacked the band, though it was not immediately clear whether Gorillaz was associated with the crime.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3047.