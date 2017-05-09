Vandalism Memorials
050917_VandalsGorillaz Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial /Facebook

Two vandals stenciled nine promotions for the Gorillaz album "Humans" at the Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial on April 23, 2017.

May 09, 2017

Vandals deface Philly Vietnam Veterans Memorial to promote Gorillaz album

Vandalism Memorials Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial VIetnam War
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects who vandalized the Vietnam Veterans Memorial located on Spruce Street along the Delaware River waterfront, stenciling nine promotions for album released by alternative hip-hop band Gorillaz.

RELATED ARTICLE: Anti-gentrification vandals damage luxury cars, new buildings in Philly's River Wards

Authorities released video of the April 23 incident on Tuesday, showing a man and a woman approach the memorial circle and proceed to place the stencils around its circumference. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.

The male suspect was described as white and between the ages of 25 and 30. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black shirt and blue jeans. The female suspect was also described as white and between the ages of 25 and 30, with blond hair and a stocky build. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

In a Facebook post, the Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial group posted a photo of the graffiti and attacked the band, though it was not immediately clear whether Gorillaz was associated with the crime.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3047.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

051117KyleFuller

Eagles LB Mychal Kendricks for Bears CB Kyle Fuller: Who says no?

Indictment

051117_PizzeriaDimeos

Philadelphia area restaurateur indicted for alleged cash skimming

Politics

Sen. Pat Toomey

Toomey on Comey's firing: 'The timing of his dismissal is unfortunate'

Life Lessons

Facing fears

Facing fear: cultivating courage and discernment in life

Escapes

Limited - Riu Palace St Maarten

$759 & up -- St. Martin All-Inclusive Escape: 3-Nt. w/Air

 *
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Cancun Suite

$999 -- Cancun Suite: All-Inclusive 7 Night Escape w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.