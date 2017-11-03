Vice President Mike Pence to talk taxes in central Pa. this weekend

Vice President Mike Pence is set to talk taxes in Pennsylvania this weekend.

Pence reportedly will arrive in Harrisburg via Air Force Two on Saturday morning before heading to York, where he will give remarks on the tax plan revealed by House Republicans on Thursday.

Pence will take part in a tax reform roundtable discussion at Military and Commercial Fasteners Corp. shortly after noon, Penn Live reported.

He also will tour the facility.

Trump touted the tax plan during a visit to Harrisburg International Airport earlier this month, and his daughter Ivanka discussed taxes in Bucks County last week.