Person fatally struck by Amtrak train on Main Line

January 10, 2018
SEPTA has resumed service on its Paoli-Thorndale Regional Rail line after an Amtrak train struck and killed a person Wednesday morning on the Main Line.
Thorndale: Service is suspended due to an Amtrak fatality. First responders are on the scene and will determine when service can resume. Alternative service options are online. https://t.co/HqkgCmX0Q3— SEPTA (@SEPTA) January 10, 2018
Thorndale: Service has resumed operations. Inbound trains will not service stations between Bryn Mawr and Overbrook Stations. Delays of up to 30 minutes are expected.— SEPTA (@SEPTA) January 10, 2018
Information about the victim was not immediately revealed.
Amtrak officials said the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. near SEPTA's Wynnewood Station. A train on its way from Harrisburg to New York struck the person, who was trespassing on the tracks, according to a spokeswoman.
There were no injuries to the 103 passengers and crew members on board the train.
An investigation by Amtrak police and Montgomery County fire and police officials is underway.