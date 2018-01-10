January 10, 2018

Person fatally struck by Amtrak train on Main Line

Incident has resulted in SEPTA temporarily suspending service along the Paoli-Thorndale Regional Rail Line

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Fatalities Amtrak
Stock_Carroll - SEPTA Regional Rail Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A Philadelphia-bound SEPTA Regional Rail Train at the East Falls Station, Tues. Oct. 17, 2017.

SEPTA has resumed service on its Paoli-Thorndale Regional Rail line after an Amtrak train struck and killed a person Wednesday morning on the Main Line.


Information about the victim was not immediately revealed.

Amtrak officials said the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. near SEPTA's Wynnewood Station. A train on its way from Harrisburg to New York struck the person, who was trespassing on the tracks, according to a spokeswoman. 

There were no injuries to the 103 passengers and crew members on board the train. 

An investigation by Amtrak police and Montgomery County fire and police officials is underway.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fatalities Amtrak Main Line Wynnewood Investigations Trains SEPTA Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Addiction

Inside a private eye's search for a teen heroin addict in Kensington
Carroll - Private Investigator Searches for Missing Teen in Kensington

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles' regular season
011018CarsonWentz

Fitness

These boutique fitness studios offer their first class for free (or at a discount)
Yoga class

Performances

Dustin from 'Stranger Things' to perform another N.J. concert
Gaten Matarazzo

Opinion

Eagles' biggest concern is indeed quarterback – but it’s not Nick Foles
010918_ryan_usat

Investigations

Husband charged with hiring hitman to kill South Jersey radio host April Kauffman
James and April Kauffman

Escapes

Limited - Dream Sands Cancun Mexico

$719 & up -- Upscale All-Inclusive Dreams Cancun Stay w/Air

 *
Limited - Island hoping in the South Pacific

$915 -- Thai Island Hopping for 7 Nights

 *
Limited - Wyndam Fortuna Bahamas Getaway

$599 -- 4-Night Bahamas Getaway w/Air in Spring & Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.