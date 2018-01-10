Person fatally struck by Amtrak train on Main Line

SEPTA has resumed service on its Paoli-Thorndale Regional Rail line after an Amtrak train struck and killed a person Wednesday morning on the Main Line.





Information about the victim was not immediately revealed.

Amtrak officials said the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. near SEPTA's Wynnewood Station. A train on its way from Harrisburg to New York struck the person, who was trespassing on the tracks, according to a spokeswoman.

There were no injuries to the 103 passengers and crew members on board the train.

An investigation by Amtrak police and Montgomery County fire and police officials is underway.