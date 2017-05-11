Sports Donald Trump
Donald Trump Sports Susan Walsh/AP

In this April 19, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington during a ceremony where he honored the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots for their Super Bowl LI victory. Newsday reported May 10, 2017, that the lacrosse team for Adelphi University in Garden City, New York, takes the field to a speech by Trump.

May 11, 2017

VIDEO: College lacrosse team enters field to audio of Trump speech

Sports Donald Trump Long Island Colleges Lacrosse
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

That's one way to get hyped up before game time.

A college lacrosse team in Long Island is gaining attention online for coming out onto the field with audio of a Donald Trump speech playing as their pregame music.

The video of the Adelphi University team coming out to the speech was posted by Barstool Sports and has been viewed nearly 1 million times on Instagram.

The speech, which is mixed with an electronic music track, is a pretty generic selection from the president's rich history of controversial comments. Per Newsday:

“In all of our cities and all of our towns, I make this promise. We will make America strong again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And we will make America great again.”

At this point the players start running onto the field.

The speech concludes, “God bless you, and good night. I love you.”

The school said since the speech doesn't contain vulgarity or "inappropriate" subject matter, it meets the guidelines for any team's pregame music and was, therefore, approved.

Head coach Gordon Purdie insisted to the New York Daily News that the speech wasn't meant to offend anyone, pre-emptively responding to any controversy:

"The men's lacrosse team has traditionally chosen patriotic music for its pre-game warm-up," head coach Gordon Purdie said in a statement. "It was not intended to provoke or be taken as a political statement. We're sorry if anyone was offended."

An opposing coach told the paper that the team has been coming out to the speech since at least April.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

