February 12, 2018

Video: Cops appear to think Corey Clement is fence jumper at Eagles parade

Running back mistaken for fan during Super Bowl celebration

Daniel Craig
Corey Clement Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement (30) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter in Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium. -

You may not have known what Eagles running back Corey Clement looked like before the Super Bowl parade. After all, he wears a helmet when he plays. 

But after Clement lit up the New England Patriots defense for four catches, 100 yards receiving and a touchdown, most Philadelphians probably caught a glimpse of the Glassboro native's face, either on national or local television.

Apparently, two Philadelphia police officers did not. During the Eagles parade Thursday, the officers didn't initially recognize the new local hero. Video posted to Instagram shows Clement on the side of one of the buses that had been carrying players when cops approach him and appear to try and lead him to the other side of the fences, only to realize the dude is actually one of the players. (The outfit in the video lines up with what Clement was wearing on parade day.)

In fairness to police, they were trying to get players back on the buses to keep the parade moving. On the other hand, no one in Philadelphia – authority figure or not – should be telling Clement what he can or can't do to celebrate after he helped bring his hometown team a championship, especially not after he did this:

(h/t, Crossing Broad

Daniel Craig
